Person struck by Amtrak train east of St. Cloud

Person struck by Amtrak train east of St. Cloud

This is a developing story.

The California Zephyr passenger train by Amtrak in Emeryville, CA. Photo by Adam Uren | Bring Me The News.

This is a developing story.

An Amtrak train remains stopped east of St. Cloud late Friday morning after a person in the path of the train was hit, according to an Amtrak spokesperson. 

The spokesperson, who said they learned of the incident at 9:40 a.m., said there's no injuries to the crew or passengers aboard the Nos. 8 and 28 combination Empire Builder train. 

The train remain delayed around 11 a.m. while investigators worked at the scene. 

The condition of the person struck by the train is unknown at this time. 

