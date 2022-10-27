Skip to main content
Petition: Roseville teen 'went crazy', attacked family with baseball bat

The 17-year-old allegedly killed his grandmother, and seriously injured his mother and a sister.

Investigators continued processing a crime scene at a home in the 1100 block of Ryan Ave. W in Roseville, Minn. more than seven hours after the alleged killing and attack on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

Prosecutors in Ramsey County filed a petition Thursday against a 17-year-old Roseville boy accused of murdering his grandmother and violently attacking his mother and sisters inside their home Tuesday morning. 

Matthew F. Hill is charged in with second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault. 

The Roseville Police Department on Wednesday confirmed Hill's grandmother, 88-year-old Patricia F. Maslow, died in the attack

Hill's 55-year-old mother suffered "significant and numerous injuries", according to the petition, including facial, skull, jaw, harm and hand fractures and a detached lower lip. 

Prosecutors also say Hill's 23-year-old sister also suffered serious injuries in alleged attack, with a Regions Hospital nurse telling investigators both the mother's and sister's injuries will result in "permanent disfigurement." 

"This is a heartbreaking case," Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said Thursday. "We will do everything in our power to support this family’s healing as it proceeds through our justice system." 

According to allegations in the petition:  

Hill's brother and father were not home at the time of the attack, according to the petition. 

In an interview with investigators at the hospital, Hill's mother said the attack unfolded when she heard Hill's grandmother ring the bell she uses when she needs assistance. 

She responded to Maslow's room, where Hill suddenly attacked her with an unknown object. Hill's mother had told police she could tell Maslow was dead. 

Police responding to the scene saw Maslow had puncture wounds to her neck and found a multi-tool with the knife blade open lying on her chest. 

Hill's 23-year-old sister told police she was sleeping in her room when she awoke to the sound of her mother and brother yelling in her grandmother's living area. 

When she went to went to see what was going on, Hill attacked her with a metal baseball bat. 

Hill's other two sisters told investigators they awoke Tuesday to screaming coming from the living room. Both sisters rushed toward the sound and found their 23-year-old sister struggling with Hill over a baseball bat. Hill broke free while the sisters were attempting to restrain him and fled the home. 

Police found Hill, spattered in blood and walking without shoes, near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds around 11:10 a.m., according to the petition. He was arrested without incident, with officer's noting Hill's "eyes were wide open and glazed over, and he was seemingly unable to verbally communicate." 

In an interview at the Roseville Police Department, investigators noted Hill had a "thousand-yard stare" and was largely nonverbal and "moved his body very little during the hours long interview," the petition states. 

Hill allegedly told the detective that he felt like he was ''going crazy," which he described as "being someone else." 

"Hill stated he did not know who he was and that who he is changes," the petition states. 

When asked if he felt someone else was using his body to commit the murder and assaults, Hill replied ''I’d like to say that it is not me. I’m not very sure who me is.'' 

When asked if he is saying he didn’t commit the murder and assaults, Hill replied ''No, I’m not saying that.'' When asked if he felt responsible, Hill replied, ''I think I have to be.''

Hill is expected to make his initial appearance at the Ramsey County Juvenile and Family Justice Center on Thursday afternoon. 

