Photo shows massive pileup on I-94 in blizzard-hit ND

A massive pileup temporarily shut down a stretch of I-94 in North Dakota, where blizzard conditions have made travel hazardous.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted a photo of the multi-vehicle wreck, which happened on the interstate about 5 miles outside of Valley City. (That's approximately an hour west of Fargo.)

The Highway Patrol said there are "multiple injuries," though did not reveal the extent or severity.

Westbound I-94 was closed in that area, with the North Dakota Department of Transportation saying motorists should expect delays while the scene is cleared. The westbound lanes reopened at about 1 p.m.

The Valley City area, as well as much of eastern North Dakota and west-central Minnesota, is under a blizzard warning until 6 p.m. Friday.

On the Minnesota side, MnDOT has closed multiple highways in the area due to whiteout conditions and crashes. Read more here.