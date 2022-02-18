Skip to main content
Photo shows massive pileup on I-94 in blizzard-hit North Dakota

Photo shows massive pileup on I-94 in blizzard-hit North Dakota

The Highway Patrol said there are multiple injuries.

North Dakota Highway Patrol

The Highway Patrol said there are multiple injuries.

A massive pileup temporarily shut down a stretch of I-94 in North Dakota, where blizzard conditions have made travel hazardous.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted a photo of the multi-vehicle wreck, which happened on the interstate about 5 miles outside of Valley City. (That's approximately an hour west of Fargo.)

The Highway Patrol said there are "multiple injuries," though did not reveal the extent or severity.

Westbound I-94 was closed in that area, with the North Dakota Department of Transportation saying motorists should expect delays while the scene is cleared. The westbound lanes reopened at about 1 p.m.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

The Valley City area, as well as much of eastern North Dakota and west-central Minnesota, is under a blizzard warning until 6 p.m. Friday.

On the Minnesota side, MnDOT has closed multiple highways in the area due to whiteout conditions and crashes. Read more here.

Next Up

Kim potter sentencing 1
MN News

Heated scenes, confrontations follow Potter's sentencing for Wright killing

The ex-cop was sentenced to two years for killing Wright during a traffic stop last year.

North Dakota Highway Patrol - I-94 crash near Valley City Feb 18 2022
MN News

Photo shows massive pileup on I-94 in blizzard-hit ND

The Highway Patrol said there are multiple injuries.

Screen Shot 2022-02-18 at 11.33.57 AM
Minnesota Life

Watch: Man forgets to unhook fish house, drives off with friend still inside

Fortunately there were no injuries.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, February 18

The latest data from MDH.

Kim Potter
MN News

Ex-cop Kim Potter gets 2 years in prison for killing Daunte Wright

Potter was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in 20-year-old Wright's killing.

MnDOT snowplow near Crookston
MN Weather

Stretch of I-94, several highways closed due to whiteout conditions

The impacted roadways are in west-central Minnesota, which is under a blizzard warning.

Huerta, Miguel
MN News

Charges: Man breaks into St. Paul home, rapes 14-year-old

He'd been charged in connection with a suspected auto theft about a week prior.

Roseville carjacking suspects
MN News

Police trying to ID two suspects in Rosedale Center carjackings

Two separate carjackings occurred within two days in the parking lot of Rosedale Center.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

16-year-old airlifted after nighttime snowmobile crash

He was riding with family when he drove off into the woods.

Amir Locke no-knock warrant
MN News

ACLU calls for MPD officer who fatally shot Amir Locke to be fired

The NAACP has also called for the officer, who has been identified as SWAT Officer Mark Hanneman, to be fired.

police lights
MN News

Rideshare driver shot, SUV stolen in apparent carjacking in St. Paul

The victim is in critical condition but expected to survive.

Screen Shot 2022-02-12 at 8.38.31 AM
MN Sports

After in-game attack, Duluth schools to set 'sportsmanship expectations'

There will be a list of specific consequences for unsportsmanlike conduct, the district said.

Related

Screen Shot 2019-12-30 at 12.16.28 PM
MN News

I-94 still partially closed in ND as blizzard leaves behind massive drifts

Motorists are still being advised to avoid the interstate.

WIS I-94 3
MN News

'Massive' pileup shuts down I-94 near Eau Claire

Roads in the area were icy after a freezing rain.

Screen Shot 2020-12-23 at 3.19.08 PM
MN News

I-94 closed both directions after separate pileups in blizzard conditions

The crashes happened in Monticello and Albertville.

Screen Shot 2021-12-25 at 7.16.54 PM
MN News

Massive pileup crash closes I-94 eastbound in Ashby

The State Patrol says the crash involved dozens of vehicles.

MN News

Cadillac goes over a bridge and plummets on to I-94

The car started on fire once it hit the highway.

Screen Shot 2019-03-15 at 10.51.45 AM
MN News

North Dakota looks like a wasteland in wake of powerful blizzard

Interstates and highways are littered with buried vehicles.

Screen Shot 2019-03-14 at 9.41.51 AM
MN News

Blizzard shuts down interstates in ND, leaves motorists stranded

Hundreds of miles of I-94 and I-29 are closed due to the conditions.

Screen Shot 2019-12-29 at 9.16.17 AM
MN News

Freeways shut down as North Dakota gets slammed by blizzard

Parts of northwest Minnesota are also under the gun Sunday.