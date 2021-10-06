October 6, 2021
Photos: Leinenkugel's litters Wisconsin highway after semi rollover

Nobody was seriously injured in the crash.
WSP - 94 crash 2021.10.6 - 5

In what may be one of the most appropriately Wisconsin traffic incidents of all time, a semi rollover Wednesday morning resulted in hundreds of cases of beer spilled along the side of a highway.

The one-vehicle crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday on I-94 near Hixton, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a Facebook post. That's about 40 miles northeast of Winona.

There were no serious injuries in the wreck.

The agency didn't make note of the semi's contents, but photos show damaged Leinenkugel's littering the scene.

WSP - 94 crash 2021.10.6 - 4
WSP - 94 crash 2021.10.6 - 1
WSP - 94 crash 2021.10.6 - 5
"We need to all band together and stop this alcohol abuse," commented one Facebook user.

"Let’s us help clean up the mess 🍺" wrote another.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says it is investigating the crash, which required the right lane to remain closed for a couple hours Thursday morning.

