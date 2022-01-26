Skip to main content
Photos reveal damage from gunshots to Minneapolis snowplow

Photos reveal damage from gunshots to Minneapolis snowplow

A hydraulic line and three tires were damaged in the shooting.

Minneapolis Police Department

Minneapolis police have released images of the city snowplow that was struck by gunfire following a crash earlier this week. 

According to MPD, the plow driver was pulled to the side of the road on the 4300 block of North Fremont Avenue at approximately 8:55 p.m. Sunday when a passing motorist crashed into the plow.

MPD says people inside the vehicle got out and began yelling at the plow driver, who responded by calling the police. As the occupants from the other vehicle were leaving the scene, gunshots were fired at the plow.

New images provided by MPD reveal damage to a hydraulic line on the plow, in addition to three tires damaged in the shooting. 

The plow driver was not injured. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or file a tip online at CrimeStoppersMN.org

