Photos reveal severe storm damage in Deer River, Minnesota

Deer River was hit around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Chris Rima-Carlson

The latest damage photos and videos coming out of Deer River show what appears to be another scene of violent wind damage from the Memorial Day severe weather outbreak in Minnesota. 

Chris Rima-Carlson posted drone video to his YouTube account, and it shows roofs partially or completely destroyed, a garage that has been moved off its foundation, and other structures and trees damaged. 

Other photos from Deer River, which is home to about 850 people in Itasca County, show the roof ripped off a funeral home, uprooted trees, and wood debris scattered about yards and streets. 

"Deer River has a lot of damage. Not sure if it's a tornado or straight line winds but seen at least 3 homes leveled and several buildings including the funeral home," one resident posted to Facebook. 

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday power had been restored to most of Deer River, but 5th Avenue NE and 6th Avenue NE are still closed for storm cleanup, according to city officials. 

The National Weather Service is expected to survey the damage in Deer River to determine if it was a tornado or straight-line winds. The unofficial storm report provided to the National Weather Service is listed as "wind damage."

