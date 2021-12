A semi truck carrying dozens of large hay bales flipped on its side Friday, blocking the entire width of the highway.

State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow tweeted photos of the scene, on Highway 108 btween I-94 and Pelican Rapids, at 1:50 p.m. The semi tried to turn onto the highway, but cut it short, Grabow said.

Nobody was injured, but traffic in the area was impacted for a bit. Grabow said as of 2:40 p.m. the scene had been cleared.