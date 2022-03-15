Photos: Significant damage after bus crashes into Mpls. restaurant,

Skip to main content
Photos: University of Minnesota bus crashes into Minneapolis restaurant Acadia

It happened around lunch time Tuesday.

Mason Butler

A startling scene in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood Tuesday, when a bus crashed into a popular restaurant and ended up almost entirely inside the building.

The collision happened around 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Cedar and Riverside Avenues, according to social media posts. Photos posted on Twitter by Mason Butler (of KFAI A.M. Drive) show the University of Minnesota bus crashed into Acadia, a restaurant, craft beer bar and music venue. 

The bus appears to be almost entirely inside the building, with just its rear wheels on back jutting onto the sidewalk.

Mason Butler bus crash Acadia March 15 2022 5
4
Gallery
4 Images

According to Butler, witnesses saw the bus hit the restaurant, stop, then continue forward again. Acadia opens at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays. It's unclear how many people were inside at the time.

Metro Transit and Minneapolis police said the bus is part of the University of Minnesota's fleet, and referred questions to the university.

Bring Me The News not yet confirmed whether anyone was injured, how many people were on the bus, whether diners or staff were in the restaurant, and what may have led up to the crash. We have reached out to the University of Minnesota and Acadia for more information. 

