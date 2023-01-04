Pickup driver fatally strikes motorist who got out of car after crash

A Maple Lake man who was standing on a highway shoulder after crashing into a ditch died when he was struck by a pickup driver.

The fatal crash was reported at 7:18 p.m. on Hwy 24 at milepost 43 in Clearwater Township, northwest of the Twin Cities. A Ford F-150 driven by a 34-year-old Kimball, Minnesota man was heading southbound when he struck 36-year-old Scott Joseph Hollencamp.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Hollencamp was standing on the right shoulder after his car became stuck in a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road conditions at the time were snowy and icy, according to the crash report.

Alcohol is not believed to have played a factor in this crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.