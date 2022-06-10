Skip to main content
Pilot airlifted after plane crashes near Granite Falls Airport

Pilot airlifted after plane crashes near Granite Falls Airport

The crash happened approximately two hours west of the Twin Cities.

Christina Sicoli, Unsplash

A small, two-seat plane crashed into a field near the Granite Falls Municipal Airport on Friday morning, according to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office. 

The pilot, a 67-year-old Granite Falls man, was treated at the scene for injuries and airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. 

"His medical status is unknown at this time," the sheriff's office stated late Friday morning.  

The crash happened around 7 a.m. in a town approximately two hours west of the Twin Cities. 

The 911 caller who reported the crash said he saw a man walking by the plane with cuts on his head, according to the sheriff's office. 

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash, which involved a 1971 American Aviation AA-1A aircraft. 

