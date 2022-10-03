Pilot, brother and sister killed when plane crashed into house are ID'd

The three people killed when their plane crashed into a house in Hermantown Saturday night have been identified, all of them from the Twin Cities metro area.

The pilot, 32-year-old Tyler Fretland, lived in Burnsville. The passengers were brother and sister, 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt. Alyssa lived in St. Paul and Matthew was also from Burnsville.

Fretland was flying the Cessna 172 when the control tower lost connection with the the plane shortly after it took off from the Duluth International Airport. The plane crashed into the roof of a two-store home in Hermantown.

All three in the plane died, while two people inside the house were unharmed.

Fretland's Facebook profile says he was a certified flight instructor.

Tyler Fretland Facebook

The NTSB is investigating the crash scene and the cause of the crash has not been determined.