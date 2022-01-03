Pilot walks away unhurt after small plane crashes in Forest Lake

Minnesota Department of Transportation

A pilot walked away uninjured after crashing his small aircraft in Forest Lake Saturday afternoon.

The Forest Lake Police Department says it was called along with fire crews to a "swampy" area south of Interstate 35 and Highway 8 after a report of a plane crash at 3:08 p.m.

There they found the pilot, who was the only occupant of the plane, and who was uninjured.

The cause of the crash has not been revealed, with the incident under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.