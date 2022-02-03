Pilot who died days after small plane crash was a MN heart doctor

Skip to main content
Pilot who died days after small plane crash identified as a Minnesota heart doctor

The passenger is in stable condition.

Dr. Richard Jolkovsky, Facebook

The 61-year-old pilot involved in a small plane crash on Monday has died. 

The McLeod County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane crash in the area of 145th Street and Plum Avenue just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 31. 

Two men were removed from the wreckage and taken to a local hospital before being flown by helicopter to a Twin Cities trauma center. 

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office said the pilot, Dr. Richard Jolkovsky, 61, of Avon, had died. According to CentraCare's website, Jolkovsky's specialty was cardiovascular disease. 

The passenger, Kyle Fiebelkorn, 24, of St. Louis Park, is in stable condition in the hospital. 

A preliminary crash report from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the "aircraft departed and crashed under unknown circumstances." 

The small plane that crashed was a Cirrus SR22, according to the FAA. 

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate the crash. 

Jolkovsky was a cardiologist with CentraCare Heart and Vascular Center and was serving as the medical director of Clinical Excellence for CentraCare. He was also on the CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital Board of Directors. 

dr richard jolkovsky

He began his career at CentraCare in August 1996, serving in many leadership roles in cardiology and with the St. Cloud Hospital, including chief of staff.

“Dr. Jolkovsky touched the lives of patients and CentraCare staff across Central Minnesota. Our hearts go out to Rick’s wife, Merryn Jolkovsky, MD, palliative care physician with CentraCare and the entire Jolkovsky family," CentraCare said in a statement to Bring Me The News

Among those paying tribute to Dr. Jolkovsky is colleague Dr. Jacob Dutcher, who said: "Today, the CentraCare Heart and Vascular Center and St. Cloud community lost an amazing man, doctor and friend of many. My heart and prayers go out to his friends and family who are devastated by this news.

"He was a great man who loved life, his family, friends and the numerous patients he cared for over his many years of service. RJ, as us friends called him, will be sorely missed."

