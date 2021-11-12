Plan to conduct new searches for missing mother during MN hunting season

Authorities investigating the disappearance of a Wisconsin mother whose car was found partially submerged in a Minnesota lake say they will be conducting more searches over the coming weeks, and have asked hunters to be on the lookout.

The rental car belonging to Ashley Miller-Carlson, 33, was found in Grace Lake, Pine County, on September 24, with Miller's personal belongings left inside.

She had last been seen in the Lake Lena community, which is part of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe in Pine County, and police found no trace of her at home in Burnett County, Wisconsin.

Searches by both public authorities and private parties to find the missing mother-of-four have been unsuccessful.

On Friday, the Burnett County Sheriff's Office and the Pine County Sheriff's Office announced in a joint press release that there will be searches conducted on public land in Pine County during the Minnesota firearms deer season.

"We ask anyone hunting in that area to use extra caution and to report anything they may locate," it said, asking for members of the public to come forward with any information, no matter how small.

It also said that there are details in the case "we are not releasing to the public to ensure the integrity of the case is not compromised."

The sheriff's offices says they have conducted "dozens of interviews, 32 search warrants, over 15 ground searches, at least 7 drone searches and 2 searches of Grace Lake."

Anyone with information can call the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380, the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office at 715-349-2121 or anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-222-8477.