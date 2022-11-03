Planning chief hits back after pastor suggests affordable housing will bring 'more rapes'

Tensions rose at a Minneapolis Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday after a pastor claimed that more rapes would happen if a developer built affordable housing units near the University of Minnesota sorority houses.

The objections of Pastor Parnell Mahoney, of the Maranatha Christian Church near the U of M, and similar complaints by representatives of U of M fraternities and sororities, were criticized by Planning Commissioner Chloe McGuire, who later said she was raped by a fraternity member while attending the Humphrey School of Public Affairs.

Mahoney cited potential crime among his reasons for opposing a proposed development that will turn a former hotel that is currently being used as a homeless shelter into permanent affordable housing.

"In my opinion, from what I know, it's been safe enough in the present use and the way it's been used since Hennepin County bought [the property]," Mahoney said. "It sounds like [the proposal] will increase crime. So I think we're gonna get rapes. That's what I think, we're gonna have problems, we're gonna have crime."

In response to the objections by Mahoney and Greek life representatives, McGuire said: "I was raped by a fraternity brother, so I'm just going to throw that out there. Maybe you guys need to look at yourselves before you look at the affordable housing," she said, adding: "If you're trying to be good neighbors then you should welcome these people with open arms."



She argued the development presents an opportunity for fraternities and sororities alike to get the chance to live near others who are not similar to them, adding "students are not a protected class" and "anyone can live in this neighborhood."

McGuire later addressed her comments at the meeting through a blog post on Wednesday, saying she spoke up because she was raped in what is considered "a safe space" for those making these claims.

"Countless others have experienced worse on college campuses at the hands of fellow students and strangers alike. Not to mention the horrors many have experienced under the guise of safety within the confines of a church. "I went to school for this but you don’t need a masters degree to know it’s true. Studies have shown there is no correlation between affordable housing and increases in crime. We have a housing crisis, and need more affordable housing in all neighborhoods! Instead of pointing fingers and suspecting potential neighbors of crimes that haven’t been committed, we should be reaching out to those who share our communities with welcome arms – whether they’re a student, an immigrant, someone getting back on their feet, or just someone who needs an affordable apartment to call home. "I often hear that teachers, firefighters, and nurses live in affordable housing. And that’s true, but so do single moms, disabled individuals, seniors, addicts. All people deserve safe and affordable housing. "Our neighborhoods are at their best when they’re filled with diversity. Whether that be racial, economic or otherwise. That diversity is what makes Minneapolis such a great place to live for so many. And I’m proud to stand up for it."

According to a study referred to by Students 4 Social Change, women in sororities are 74% more likely to experience rape than other college women. This study does not make a mention of affordable housing or low income playing a factor. Additionally, the same study also found that men involved in fraternities are three times more likely to commit rape than their non-Greek peers.

The property

The development that was the source of the comments from Mahoney and McGuire is at a former hotel located at 925 4th. St. SE, which is currently being used as a shelter for the unhoused.

The plan would see the transformation of the property into a three-level, 45 affordable housing unit building; 43 two-bedroom, and two one-bedroom spaces.

Permanent housing would be available for people who have incomes below 30% of the area's median income, according to the plans.

A floor layout of the proposed affordable housing unit. City of Minneapolis

The building was originally purchased in 2020 by Hennepin County to provide protective housing for people experiencing homelessness who are at high-risk of contracting COVID-19, according to director of housing development and finance Julia Welle Ayres.

Speakers representing Greek life housing at the meeting shared the same sentiment as Mahoney, arguing that students should be enclosed within their student-life areas without exposure to lower-income communities.

Paul Bernstein, a board member of a nonprofit representing one of the fraternities, stated the building doesn't fit into the area which has nine fraternities and sororities within blocks of the location. His fraternity, Sigma Alpha Mu, is adjacent to the property.

"This proposed plan does not enhance these properties, it diminishes them," he said, noting that "millions of dollars" have been invested into the Greek houses.

Marcine Crosby, who is the housing director for the sorority Gamma Phi Beta, claimed crime in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood was "shocking."

"We have cars stolen, we have people come right up to our doors, we have packages stolen," she said, noting that one unhoused person broke into the home and attempted to make themselves food in the kitchen before setting fire alarms off.

The meeting's purpose this week was held to review variance requests and site plans, city commission member Joseph Campbell reminded those who provided their opinions in the hearing.

"I appreciate the comments by folks who have gathered here today. I also want to acknowledge that there's been a number of assumptions made with the residents who will eventually live in this building," Campbell said. "Many of the assumptions are irrelevant to our ability to make decisions today."

Campbell also noted the "demonstrative crisis" that is the affordable housing situation in the city.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition states there is a shortage of nearly 100,000 low-income homes in all of Minnesota. Twenty-seven percent of renters have extremely low-income in the state.



McGuire sided with Campbell, adding that if the building didn't include kitchenettes, the board legally wouldn't need approval of the property being established.

Board member Michael Rainville, representing Ward 3, asked for a motion to delay progress for the plan. He stated more community engagement is needed to get a better grasp of how the area feels about the potential change, even though notices were provided throughout the neighborhood already by developers. The motion passed 5-4, ultimately delaying the process until further notice.

The Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Association said that it had already discussed the plans for the project with Hennepin County last week, and it held a community meeting about the development, and has no objections to the proposal as it was presented.

You can watch the planning commission meeting here or below, with the topic being discussed starting at the 50-minute mark.