Plow driver hits man lying on highway in NW Minnesota

The man's condition is not known.

A plow driver hit a 39-year-old man who was reportedly lying on a highway in Becker County. 

The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the Becker County Highway Department reported at 3:03 a.m. Wednesday a plow driver hit a man who was lying on County Highway 21 north of Richwood in northwestern Minnesota.

The plow driver struck him just west of the Somdahl Road-County Highway 21 intersection, the sheriff's office said. 

The plow driver gave the man, identified as Matthew Joel Larson, of White Earth, first aid until first responders arrived. Larson was taken to the hospital in Detroit Lakes. His condition is not known. 

Authorities said Larson was unconscious when EMS arrived but he had no obvious signs of trauma. They have not said why Larson was on the road. 

The sheriff's office says at the time of the incident, snow and ice covered the road and there were strong winds blowing with occasional snow.

The incident is being investigated. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

