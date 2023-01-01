Plymouth man, 26, ID'd as victim of shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

The man who died after being found with gunshot wounds near U.S. Bank Stadium has been identified.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday that Jeremy Ellis, 26, of Plymouth, died from multiple gunshot wounds just before 9 p.m. Friday.

Minneapolis police say Ellis was found injured in a running vehicle parked behind 601 Chicago Avenue, formerly the home of the Erik The Red Bar next to U.S. Bank Stadium.

At this time, no arrests have been made. It marks the 80th homicide in Minneapolis so far in 2022. By the same time in 2021 there had been 92 homicides.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit tips via www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.