Skip to main content
Plymouth man, 26, identified as victim of shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

Plymouth man, 26, identified as victim of shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

No arrests have been made in the killing.

Google Streetview

No arrests have been made in the killing.

The man who died after being found with gunshot wounds near U.S. Bank Stadium has been identified.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday that Jeremy Ellis, 26, of Plymouth, died from multiple gunshot wounds just before 9 p.m. Friday.

Minneapolis police say Ellis was found injured in a running vehicle parked behind 601 Chicago Avenue, formerly the home of the Erik The Red Bar next to U.S. Bank Stadium.

At this time, no arrests have been made. It marks the 80th homicide in Minneapolis so far in 2022. By the same time in 2021 there had been 92 homicides.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit tips via www.CrimeStoppersMN.org

Next Up

Minnesota Lottery
MN Lifestyle

Two $1M winners in the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle

The New Year's Day drawing produced two winners.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead in New Year's Eve crash in southern Minnesota

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.

Screen Shot 2022-12-31 at 7.22.56 AM
MN News

Plymouth man, 26, ID'd as victim of shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

No arrests have been made in the killing.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

1 dead, 1 critical following snowmobile crash near Cambridge

The man and woman were on a snowmobile together when they crashed into a tree.

Screen Shot 2023-01-01 at 10.07.49 AM
MN News

Shots fired during fight at Duluth bar on New Year's Eve

The shooting happened when two people were fighting, according to police.

snow
MN Weather

Sunday morning update: How much snow could fall Monday-Tuesday?

Don't buy into the huge model projections just yet. It could wind up being too warm.

snow
MN Weather

Winter storm watch issued for Twin Cities as snow approaches

Snow is expected to start Monday and continue into Tuesday.

ambulance
MN News

Woman, 31, killed in crash on I-35E in downtown St. Paul

The Rochester woman died in the single-vehicle crash on Friday evening.

Screen Shot 2022-07-03 at 10.20.27 AM
MN News

Boys aged 13-16 arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

The St. Paul boys were caught by police in Cottage Grove.

Screen Shot 2022-12-30 at 8.19.54 AM
MN News

St. Cloud sees increase in OD deaths, urges awareness around fentanyl

St. Cloud reported 19 overdose deaths in 2022, including 16 from fentanyl.

snow
MN Weather

Snowstorm incoming: What the models are showing

The storm track will determine who gets the most snow in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-12-31 at 7.22.56 AM
MN News

Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

The shooting was reported at 9 p.m. Friday.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-12-31 at 7.22.56 AM
MN News

Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

The shooting was reported at 9 p.m. Friday.

minneapolis police
MN News

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Minneapolis

No arrests have been made.

Screen Shot 2022-12-21 at 3.01.53 PM
MN News

Man shot dead on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis identified

No arrests have been made in the case.

Screen Shot 2022-11-17 at 8.32.49 AM
MN News

Rogers High School student ID'd as victim in fatal Plymouth shooting

Police say two suspects are at large.

MN News

Double homicide victims identified as mother and daughter

No arrests have been made in the double killing.

police lights
MN News

Mahnomen man dies 1 week after being shot in head in Minneapolis

No arrests have been made.

Screen Shot 2022-07-15 at 6.36.05 AM
MN News

Man dies after being stabbed in St. Paul

No arrests have been made.

Screen Shot 2022-04-28 at 7.40.41 AM
MN News

Man in early 20s killed in Minneapolis drive-by shooting

It happened in north Minneapolis Wednesday evening.