19 years in prison for Plymouth man who produced child porn

A Plymouth man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for advertising, producing and distributing child pornography from 2019-2021.

Derek Gerard Williams, 23, was recently sentenced to 228 months (19 years) in prison and a lifetime of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

From November 2019-March 2021, the U.S. Attorney's Office says Williams used Instagram and other online accounts and aliases to advertise, produce, distribute and obtain child porn and "other data related to the sexual exploitation of children."

Williams would communicate with and exploit minors in the United States and abroad. He'd also use VPNs or proxy services and coded language in an attempt to avoid law enforcement.

The sentencing comes after Williams pleaded guilty on Aug. 16, 2021, to one count of advertising child pornography, one count of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.