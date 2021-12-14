Plymouth man sentenced to 27 years for killing man at Mpls. intersection

Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
The two men knew each other, court documents said.
A Plymouth man has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for a fatal shooting in North Minneapolis back in February. 

Gregory Starr-Taylor was sentenced to 329-months (27.4 years) in prison, according to a Tuesday news release from Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. On Nov. 5, he pleaded guilty to the intentional second-degree murder of 29-year-old Victor Pablo.

Starr-Taylor and Pablo knew each other, according to court documents, and at about 3 p.m. on Feb. 21, Starr-Taylor fatally shot Pablo while they were both in their separate vehicles near Lowry Avenue North and 2nd Street Northeast. 

Bullets hit Pablo in the upper torso, neck, and arm, and he eventually crashed his minivan, documents said. 

Surveillance footage captured Starr-Taylor's SUV and a witness told police Starr-Taylor pulled his SUV up to Pablo's minivan, where they argued momentarily before Starr-Taylor shot him three times, documents state.

According to documents, Tashawn Thomas, who was dating Pablo, set up Pablo to be confronted by Starr-Taylor. Investigators found texts between Thomas and Starr-Taylor on Feb. 21 indicated she'd arranged Starr-Taylor to confront Pablo, and later admitted she set it up but claimed she thought Starr-Taylor was only going to beat Pablo up. 

Thomas has pleaded guilty to aiding an offender after the fact. She's set to be sentenced on Dec. 16.

