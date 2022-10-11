Skip to main content
Plymouth Middle School placed in brief lockdown after Tuesday threat

The email to families was sent just after 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Plymouth Middle School is out of a lockdown that went into effect Tuesday morning due to what school officials initially described as a "potential threat inside the building."

"The lockdown at Plymouth Middle School has been lifted, and the school day will continue as normal," the school announced about 40 minutes after an email to parents warned of the potential threat. 

"All students and staff are safe. Today’s incident has been investigated by law enforcement and school administration, and the threat was determined to be unfounded."

Here's what the initial email to families said. 

"We are writing to inform you that Plymouth Middle School is currently under lockdown while administration investigates a potential threat inside the building. 

At this time students and staff are unharmed. Law enforcement are working with school administration to investigate the situation. 

"We are putting all of our resources into this situation so we are requesting that families do not call the school seeking more information. 

During a lockdown, students cannot be released from the building so we are also requesting that parents do not attempt to pick up their child at this time. 

"We will provide updates as soon as we know more information."

The incident comes after a series of lockdowns in schools across Minnesota and nationwide following hoax threats, the most recent of which prior to Tuesday's incident happened at Eden Prairie High School Friday.

