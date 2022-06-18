Plymouth police looking for suspect from gas station killing

Police are hoping the public can assist in finding a suspect involved in a fatal gas station shooting last week.

The Plymouth Police Department says the suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Daniel James Hart, from Brooklyn Park. He is alleged to last be seen leaving the shooting scene on June 9 just before 8:30 p.m. and headed southbound on Highway 169 from 36th Avenue North.

Authorities say Hart is potentially driving a black 2017 BMW 740i with a Minnesota license plate reading as "5BD597."

According to police, the shooting was reported at 8:25 p.m. at the Sami's Stop gas station on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North. Responding officers arrived to find the victim, identified as 28-year-old Marlon Lindly Pompey, of Maple Grove.

Pompey was treated at the scene but died at the hospital.

The gun used in the shooting has not been found.

Anyone with information about Hart's whereabouts is urged to call 763-509-5177.