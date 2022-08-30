Skip to main content
Polaris issues 'stop ride/sale' order on 230,000 snowmobiles due to fire issue

Polaris issues 'stop ride/sale' order on 230,000 snowmobiles due to fire issue

The company said it concerns three of its models.

Polaris, Facebook

The company said it concerns three of its models.

Polaris Inc. announced that 230,000 snowmobiles need to be checked again by authorized dealers due to a fire hazard from faulty fuel tanks.

The company determined that a degraded fuel tank — specifically while they have been in extended storage — affects snowmobiles with the model year 2021-2023 MATRYX, 2015-2022 AXYS and select model year 2013-2014 Trail Performance (Pro-Ride). 

A "stop ride/stop sale order" has gone into effect. Polaris said they are working with the Consumer Product Safety Commission to address the situation further.

Polaris has found that fuel tank issues have lead to 30 gas tank ruptures and 16 fires, with one injury being reported so far. 

The Minnesota-based company said those who have any of these models should stop using them immediately. 

"Polaris is currently evaluating a comprehensive action plan to correct this concern at no cost to consumers and will contact affected consumers once determined," the company said on Tuesday.

People should not attempt any repairs themselves if they encounter the issue mentioned. Those who have any of these snowmobiles are also asked to not ride them while issues are being addressed. The company also said they are reaching out directly to owners and dealers to discuss what's next and when repairs can be done on the off-road vehicles.

Last week, Polaris recalled two snowmobile models due to an "increased risk of primary clutch bolt failure." The company said it involves certain 2022 Patriot Boost RMK KHAOS and PRO RMK snowmobiles, and is a potential injury hazard to owners.

"We recognize this is frustrating and an inconvenience for our dealers and customers, but safety is the driver behind our decision and we are committed to making this right. Our team has identified a solution and we are currently validating that fix, so our riders will be able to maximize the upcoming winter season," a spokesperson from Polaris told Bring Me The News.

Next Up

polaris
MN Consumer

Polaris issues 'stop ride/sale' order on 230,000 snowmobiles

The company said it concerns three of its models.

Zenitra Forester
MN News

BREAKING: 10-month-old missing with adult suspect in Shakopee

This is a developing story.

ambulance
MN News

2 dead in northern Minnesota ultralight crash

The crash happened just outside of Emily, Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 1.06.26 PM
Minnesota Life

The biggest rip-off at the Minnesota State Fair? It's the Kidway

Prepare for your money to disappear, fast.

WhiteFudgeAnimalCookiesRecallTarget
MN News

Animal cookies sold at Target recalled; might contain metal

Metal wire was found inside a portion of the cookies, causing the recall to go into effect.

James Napoli
MN News

Man missing after leaving northern MN cabin, failing to arrive home

The 72-year-old failed to arrive home on Monday.

Flickr - Lake Minnetonka boat - Greg Gjerdingen
MN Travel

New speed limit to be introduced on Lake Minnetonka

The rule goes into effect starting in 2023.

Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 10.39.43 AM
MN Food & Drink

Sweet Paris Crêperie to open 4 restaurants in Twin Cities

The Texas-based fast casual chain is making its debut in Minnesota.

unnamed
MN News

Catholic Charities adds fence to St. Paul campus amid safety concerns

The two-building campus serves approximately 1,000 people every day.

Lee Vang
MN News

Support for family of father, two children killed in Ham Lake crash

The crash killed a father and his children —  a 3-year-old and a 6-month-old.

John H Stevens House
MN News

Fire reported at Minneapolis' historic Stevens House Museum

There were reports of flames going through the roof of the 170-year-plus old building.

Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 7.09.49 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Shock over Wisconsin TV morning anchor's sudden death

Her family has confirmed that Neena Pacholke died by suicide.

Related

polaris
MN Consumer

Polaris to release new electric off-road vehicle in 2021, with more to come

The Minnesota-based company says it will offer an electric vehicle in each of its core product segments by 2025.

MN Consumer

Polaris considers shifting production overseas unless it gets tariffs relief

The company's CEO expressed hope that the situation will improve soon.

MN News

Polaris cuts jobs after warm winter hits off-roader, snowmobile sales

MN Consumer

Polaris gets $27M fine over off-road vehicle recalls

Oh – and it's just issued another recall.

MN News

Polaris recalls some ATVs due to potential fire hazard

MN Consumer

Polaris to buy America's biggest pontoon maker for $805M

Boat Holdings is the owner of brands including Bennington and Hurricane.

polaris Ranger XP Kinetic
MN Shopping

Here is Polaris' new electric Ranger off-road vehicle

The Minnesota-based company unveiled the electric UTV on Wednesday.

MN News

Polaris recalls another 43,000 off-road vehicles over fire risk