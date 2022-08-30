Polaris issues 'stop ride/sale' order on 230,000 snowmobiles

Polaris Inc. announced that 230,000 snowmobiles need to be checked again by authorized dealers due to a fire hazard from faulty fuel tanks.

The company determined that a degraded fuel tank — specifically while they have been in extended storage — affects snowmobiles with the model year 2021-2023 MATRYX, 2015-2022 AXYS and select model year 2013-2014 Trail Performance (Pro-Ride).

A "stop ride/stop sale order" has gone into effect. Polaris said they are working with the Consumer Product Safety Commission to address the situation further.

Polaris has found that fuel tank issues have lead to 30 gas tank ruptures and 16 fires, with one injury being reported so far.

The Minnesota-based company said those who have any of these models should stop using them immediately.

"Polaris is currently evaluating a comprehensive action plan to correct this concern at no cost to consumers and will contact affected consumers once determined," the company said on Tuesday.

People should not attempt any repairs themselves if they encounter the issue mentioned. Those who have any of these snowmobiles are also asked to not ride them while issues are being addressed. The company also said they are reaching out directly to owners and dealers to discuss what's next and when repairs can be done on the off-road vehicles.

Last week, Polaris recalled two snowmobile models due to an "increased risk of primary clutch bolt failure." The company said it involves certain 2022 Patriot Boost RMK KHAOS and PRO RMK snowmobiles, and is a potential injury hazard to owners.

"We recognize this is frustrating and an inconvenience for our dealers and customers, but safety is the driver behind our decision and we are committed to making this right. Our team has identified a solution and we are currently validating that fix, so our riders will be able to maximize the upcoming winter season," a spokesperson from Polaris told Bring Me The News.