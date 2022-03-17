Pole barn fire in northeastern Minnesota kills 70 sheep

Seventy sheep perished after a fire broke out in a pole barn in northeastern Minnesota.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office says the fire was first reported at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Koski Road in Thomson Township, near Cloquet.

Fire crews from four departments arrived to find the building fully engulfed in flames.

The owner wasn't home at the time of the fire, but upon their return informed responders that there were around 70 sheep inside the barn, all of which died in the fire.

The sheriff's office says that while a cause of the fire isn't definitively known, it doesn't appear to be suspicious based on what it's learned so far.

