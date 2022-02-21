1 dead, 3 others injured in shooting near St. Paul funeral home

One person died and three others were injured in a shooting near a St. Paul funeral home and a charter school Monday.

The St. Paul Police Department said "multiple shorts" were reported around 11:20 a.m. on the 400 block of Humboldt Avenue. That street is flanked by Simple Traditions funeral home on the east, and the Quantum Steam Academy charter school to the west.

When officers arrived they found four victims, including a 28-year-old man who died from his injuries, according to SPPD. The other victims are:

A man in his 30s was hit in the neck

A man in his 20s suffered a graze wound to the face

A man in his 20s was struck three times total, in the abdomen, back and femur

All three were taken to Regions Hospital, where the man shot three times is in critical condition, police said.

The St. Paul Police Department has not made any arrests in the shooting as of 4 p.m. The department said investigators are on the scene collecting evidence and witness accounts. Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 651-266-5650.

The Star Tribune reports the funeral for a man killed in a Feb. 1 homicide was scheduled for Monday, though it hasn't been said if the shooting is somehow related.

This marks the eighth homicide of the year in St. Paul, according to police.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.