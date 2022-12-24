Skip to main content
Police: 1 dead in shooting at Mall of America, suspects at-large

Bloomington police confirmed the fatality Friday evening.

Law enforcement responding to a reported shooting at Mall of America on Friday, Dec. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News.

A young man was killed in a shooting inside the Mall of America on Friday evening, police have confirmed. 

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges announced following the end of a lockdown at the mall that a 19-year-old male was killed when shots rang out in Nordstrom.

An officer arrived at the scene to find the teen suffering from gunshot wounds and attempted lifesaving measures, but he succumbed to his wounds at the scene.

At this time, no arrests have been made, but Hodges suggested they are looking for more than one suspect, saying that around a half-dozen people ran from the scene as shots were fired following a verbal altercation in the store.

Hodges also said a bystander's jacket was grazed by a bullet.

He described the shooting as "absolutely ridiculous," and warned anyone that helps the shooter(s) will be prosecuted as well.

Nordstrom will be closed to the public on Christmas Eve, but the rest of the mall will be open.

The mall has seen several high-profile incidents involving firearms in the past year. 

In August, charges were filed against five Twin Cities residents after a fight inside the Nike store led to gunfire inside the mall.

The suspected gunman escaped the scene and was arrested the following week in Chicago. No one was injured in the shooting.

Later that month, a 28-year-old Woodbury man was arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery inside the mall with an AR-15-style rifle

The Mall of America began testing enhanced security measures in October, when a weapons detection system and bag checks were added to the north entrance

Almost one year ago, on New Year's Eve, two men were injured when a single gunshot was fired inside the mall. The 18-year-old gunman later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 45 months in prison

