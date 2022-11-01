Police: 1 person shot dead, 2 stabbed in critical condition in North St. Paul

One man died and two adults remain in critical condition following a stabbing and shooting in North St. Paul on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The North St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to the incident in the 2300 block of Shoshone Rd. around 12:40 p.m. and found three people with life-threatening injuries.

An adult male with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital and a man and woman, both with stab wounds, remain in critical condition.

Approximately an hour after the incident, police said a suspect had been taken into custody and there's no threat to the public.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting local agencies with the investigation.