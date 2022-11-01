Skip to main content
Police: 1 person shot dead, 2 stabbed in critical condition in North St. Paul

Police: 1 person shot dead, 2 stabbed in critical condition in North St. Paul

Police said they are working to diligently determine what happened.

Pixabay

Police said they are working to diligently determine what happened.

One man died and two adults remain in critical condition following a stabbing and shooting in North St. Paul on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. 

The North St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to the incident in the 2300 block of Shoshone Rd. around 12:40 p.m. and found three people with life-threatening injuries. 

An adult male with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital and a man and woman, both with stab wounds, remain in critical condition. 

Approximately an hour after the incident, police said a suspect had been taken into custody and there's no threat to the public. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting local agencies with the investigation. 

Next Up

CCI 2
MN Shopping

Mall of America debuts schedule of holiday festivities, extended hours

The mall's dazzling decorative display returns this month.

police lights
MN News

Police: 1 person shot dead, 2 stabbed in critical condition in North St. Paul

Police said they are working to diligently determine what happened.

TimDolanSherburneCo
MN News

Charges: Sherburne County official took 20K photos, videos of fiancée without consent

He's also accused of violating a restraining order the woman filed against him.

Bryce Borca
MN News

Eagan PD suspends ground search for missing 23-year-old; family shares statement

Hundreds gathered Monday to help search for Bryce Borca.

ambulance
MN News

Mother who crashed while trying to give bottle to baby facing charges

The 1-year-old baby was uninjured, but the mother was airlifted to a hospital.

image
MN Lifestyle

Holidazzle returns this month; explore the line-up of festivities

Holiday shopping and winter fun is returning to Loring Park.

rain, umbrella
MN Weather

Will big storm deliver needed rainfall or be another rain-fail?

A significant storm system is incoming, but where will it deliver a big punch?

police lights
MN News

Police: Three seriously injured in stabbing, shooting in North St. Paul

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN Lifestyle

Six Minnesotans win $50K, but Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion

The jackpot continues to rise.

grass fire
MN News

Man found dead in northwest Minnesota after 'out of control' grass fire

The fire remains under investigation.

Screen Shot 2022-11-01 at 11.25.32 AM
MN News

Mayor nominates Commander Axel Henry for St. Paul police chief

Axel Henry, a 24-year department veteran, grew up in St. Paul.

MichaelLaflexMugCrowWingCoJail
MN News

Charges: Brainerd man killed daughter's boyfriend, believing she was abused

The man killed was 23-year-old Bryce Brogle, who was reported missing.

Related

police lights
MN News

Police: Three seriously injured in stabbing, shooting in North St. Paul

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Screen Shot 2022-08-26 at 3.18.39 PM
MN News

Suspect arrested after woman found dead in burning apartment

Authorities found the suspect sleeping under an overpass.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 4.31.07 PM
MN News

Person found shot dead in St. Paul alley

An investigation is underway.

Screen Shot 2022-04-01 at 7.57.58 AM
MN News

1 dead, 1 critical in shooting outside St. Paul convenience store

The incident marks the city's 12th homicide this year.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Paul

Officers responded to the incident at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Screen Shot 2020-04-18 at 5.55.19 PM
MN News

1 man shot dead, another wounded on St. Paul's East Side

Police responded to a report of shots fired around noon Saturday.

police tape
MN News

1 person critical after shooting inside Mpls. business

MPD said a crowd gathered around officers and paramedics at the scene.

police lights
MN News

Police: One shot dead after fight in north Minneapolis

The shooting occurred on the 2900 block of Girard Avenue North.