12-year-old Twin Cities boy has been missing for 4 days

October 27, 2021
Police: 12-year-old Mounds View boy has been missing for 4 days

Police are asking for the public's help locating the child,
Tavion Riddley.

A Mounds View boy has been missing for four days, and police are now asking for the public's help in locating him.

Tavion Riddley left his residence around 2 p.m. on Oct. 23, the Mounds View Police Department said, and has not been seen since.

He might have traveled to Minneapolis, since he has gone there before. But police are asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to call 911, or the department at 651-484-9155.

Riddley was last seen wearing a multi-color hooded sweatshirt with black pants, Mounds View police said.

