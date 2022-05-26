Police: 18-year-old woman carjacked outside Plymouth Target

An 18-year-old was a victim of an armed carjacking outside a Plymouth Target Wednesday night, police say.

Plymouth Police Department said the incident happened in the parking lot of the Target at 4175 Vinewood Lane at 9:49 p.m. The woman was confronted by two males who were armed with handguns. Authorities say the victim did not know the suspects.

While the woman was not injured in the incident, her vehicle was stolen.

Police say that with the help of Target workers, officers were able to find the stolen vehicle as "it was fleeing the area at a high rate of speed."

Officers pursued the vehicle eastbound on Highway 55 into Minneapolis, but canceled the chase as it was no longer safe.

However, the vehicle was later recovered by police, found parked in a neighborhood in north Minneapolis, unoccupied. As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been made.

“These types of crimes are unusual for Plymouth, but it is a good reminder that crime can happen anywhere and it’s important to be aware of your surroundings,” said Public Safety Director Erik Fadden in a brief statement.

Even though carjackings decreasing in the Twin Cities this year, 2021 saw a significant rise.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.