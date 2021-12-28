Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Police: 2 people robbed US Bank in Columbia Heights
The suspects threatened the teller and demanded money.
Police in Columbia Heights are investigating after two men robbed a bank Monday morning. 

According to police, officers responded to the US Bank at 5250 Central Ave. NE at 9:07 a.m.

Two males threatened a teller and demanded money. They were then confronted by armed security but fled the bank before police arrived. 

It's unclear how much cash, if any, the suspects made off with. No weapons were seen. 

Police, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are investigating.

No other details were provided. 


Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

