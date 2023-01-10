Police: 4 wounded in shooting near Minneapolis light rail station

Skip to main content
Police say a girl possibly aged 17 is among the injured.

Four people were wounded in a shooting near a south Minneapolis Metro Transit light rail station Monday night.

The victims — two men, a woman and a girl believed to be 17 years old — were shot near the Lake Street–Midtown station at about 8:20 p.m., which Minneapolis police say followed an "altercation ... between two groups of people."

One of the male victims suffered a "potentially life-threatening gunshot wound," while the others suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

All four were taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

"Preliminary information indicates that an altercation occurred between two groups of people. One of the groups left towards the bus stop in the area. The second group fired shots, entered a vehicle, and left the area. 

According to authorities, one of the groups left towards the bus stop in the area and a second group fired shots, entered a vehicle and left the area.

No arrests have been made in the incident. MPD is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information relating to the shooting is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You may also submit a tip online.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

