Police: 5 arrested after woman shot dead in Brooklyn Park home invasion

A woman was shot dead overnight Friday in an apparent home invasion in Brooklyn Park, according to authorities.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said five suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, which investigators believe was targeted.

According to police, officers went to the Eden Park Apartments around 2:30 a.m. Friday on reports of a home invasion. Officers found an apartment door that appeared to be forced open and inside found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted lifesaving efforts, the department stated, but the woman was later pronounced dead.

According to the police, the five suspects were arrested in connection with second-degree murder, including a 22-year-old Brooklyn Center man, a 23-year-old Brooklyn Center woman, a 24-year-old Coon Rapids man and two teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, from Brooklyn Park.

"It is believe that all individuals knew each other, and this is not believed to be a random crime," police stated Friday, adding there is no known danger to the public.