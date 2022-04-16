Skip to main content
Police: 51-year-old man set fire to his own home, killing 3 cats

The man is facing arson charges.

Credit: Hugo Fire & Rescue (stock image)

A man is facing arson charges after allegedly setting fire to his own home, killing three cats as a result.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office was called to the fire in the 8600 block of Donnywood Circle W. in Britt, north of Virginia, at around 12:14 p.m. Friday after a neighbor reported flames coming out of a window.

As they were on their way to the scene, deputies came across a man walking on a nearby road, and determined it was the owner of the home.

The homeowner subsequently "made utterances" to deputies relating to the fire, which led to him being arrested.

The home sustained severe fire, smoke, and water damage, and while no people were injured in the fire, three cats inside the home died.

The 51-year-old is currently being held in St. Louis County Jail in Virginia pending charges.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

