Police: 6-year-old girl shot while riding bike in Minneapolis

A six-year-old girl riding her bike in south Minneapolis was shot as two men fired at each other from across a street.

The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. Monday near East 24th Street and 18th Avenue South – close to East Phillips Park – with responders arriving to find the girl with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

An initial investigation found the girl was riding her bike and was with her family on the south side of East 24th Street when two men fired shots at each other across the street.

The girl was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Police are investigating, but at this time have made no arrests. Police say a vehicle was also struck during the shootout.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.