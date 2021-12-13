Police activity shuts down Interstate 94 in Monticello

Police activity has shut down traffic on eastbound Interstate 94 in Monticello Monday afternoon.

No details about what prompted the activity have been confirmed, but MnDOT traffic cameras show numerous police vehicles with lights flashing across all lanes of eastbound traffic near the Hwy. 25 exit.

The MN Crime Twitter account posted video of the end of a police chase that preceded the shutdown of the freeway.

More law enforcement vehicles are blocking traffic behind the incident, with motorists being rerouted from I-94 eastbound to the County Road 39 NE exit.

At 3:20 p.m., an ambulance with lights flashing was nearing the scene of the police activity.

As of 3:45 p.m., MnDOT said the closure of that section of I-94 would last for about four hours.

This is a developing story.