Police: Alleged jewelry thief in Chisago City leads police on pursuit before arrest

The stolen earrings are estimated to be valued between $15,000-$20,000.

Lakes Area Police Department

An alleged thief who ran out of a Chisago City jewelry store with diamond earrings worth thousands of dollars was ultimately arrested after a police pursuit Thursday afternoon.

The suspect allegedly stole an entire card of diamond earrings and fled on foot from Mueller Jewelers, located at 11425 Brink Ave.

Police said the man eventually ran to a vehicle and led multiple agencies on a pursuit before he was arrested.

According to the Lakes Area Police Department, the man ran across Highway 8 with employees following him on foot at about 2:16 p.m. They witnessed the thief get into a car parked near John Silver Road and Stinson Avenue, driving away westbound on the highway.

An employee followed the car but lost sight of it near Lofton Avenue.

The Wyoming Police Department and the Chisago County Sheriff's Office were contacted to assist in the pursuit. Shortly after the suspect was spotted on Highway 8 near Pioneer Road, a traffic stop was executed and the driver was arrested. 

The man is in jail, with pending charges coming from the Chisago County Attorney's Office as of Friday.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

