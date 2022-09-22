Police: Armed trio broke into Brooklyn Park apartment

There was a large police presence in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday evening after a trio of armed individuals broke into an apartment.

Brooklyn Park Police Department says it was called at 6 p.m. to the burglary at the Eden Park apartment complex on the 6100 block of 65th Avenue North.

The caller says three male suspects turned up at their apartment and asked if one of their family members were home.

One of the suspects then forced his way into the apartment "and displayed handguns to the victim."

It sparked a major police response to locate the suspects, but none of them have been found as of Wednesday evening.

"There is no ongoing public safety concern," the police department added.