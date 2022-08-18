Police arrest man suspected of sexual assault, weapons threat in Eagan

A 23-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman and threatening her with a gun in Eagan on Tuesday morning has been arrested, according to authorities.

The Eagan Police Department said the suspect was arrested without incident Wednesday afternoon in New Hope.

The FBI Violent Offender Task Force, West Metro SWAT and New Hope Police assisted with the arrest.

According to authorities, the investigation began shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday when a woman reported she'd been sexually assaulted and threatened with a gun by the suspect in the 3800 block of Willow Way.

The victim described the suspect as an acquaintance, according to Eagan police.

Law enforcement agents with South Metro SWAT were stationed on Willow Way for several hours Tuesday morning, but officers didn't find the suspect after entering the home.

Police said the investigation remains active and the suspect is being held in the Dakota County Jail on multiple warrants and additional pending charges.