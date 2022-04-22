Police arrest suspect ringleader of northern MN meth operation

Fourteen drug-related arrests have also been made as part of the investigation.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested the person it believes is the ringleader of a large drug operation.

According to a Wednesday release from the department, the ongoing investigation into methamphetamine trafficking has included traffic stops and search warrants, and since the start of the year has yielded four arrests for 1st-degree, one arrest for 2nd-degree, one for 3rd-degree, and eight for 5th-degree drug offenses in multiple counties.

Investigators have also seized more than three pounds of methamphetamine and $11,000 in cash.

Charges are pending against many people, including a 35-year-old man from Hackensack who police say has been identified "as a leader of several of these cases."

Investigators say that this man "used individuals to transport quantities of methamphetamine from the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area to northern Minnesota for the purpose of sale."

Charges against the suspect are still pending, and the investigation remains ongoing.

