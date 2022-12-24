Police arrest suspected shooter in Mall of America killing

Five people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America Friday, including an 18-year-old man who police believe pulled the trigger.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said at a press conference Christmas Eve that investigators identified two potential suspects in the wake of the killing at Nordstrom, and a search warrant was executed at a building on the 200 block of Shelard Parkway in St. Louis Park Saturday morning.

Five people were taken into custody – three 17-year-old boys and two 18-year-old men. One of the men is believed to have pulled the trigger, but police are still investigating if there was another shooter.

Hodges says all five at this point are going to be charged with 2nd-degree murder.

He remarked on the lack of cooperation from the suspects so far, saying: "So today we know the how, and the where, we know the what and we know the who, but we don't know the why this happened, and we don't know the why because flat out just aren't cooperating and people don't want to talk."

Hodges said that it's believed that the a longstanding feud was behind the shooting, which followed an altercation in Nordstrom and sparked a lockdown of the mall Friday evening.

It's the first fatal shooting at the mall in its history. Another homicide occurred there in 1999, which Hodges says was a domestic-related stabbing.

"What can say we are fairly confident we do have the person who was responsible for murdering the victim in custody," Hodges said. "We're still trying to determine if another shooter was involved in this, but one of the shooters we do have in custody."

The chief has vowed to charge anyone who aided the suspects in the case. He noted that after the shooting happened, the group involved ate at a White Castle after they fled the scene.

"I said if anybody helps them we're going to lock you up, we're still working this and if you helped them so help me God we're going to lock you up."