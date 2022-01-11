Police arrest two 13-year-olds after pursuit of stolen Cadillac

Skip to main content
Police arrest two 13-year-olds after high-speed pursuit of stolen Cadillac

Police arrest two 13-year-olds after high-speed pursuit of stolen Cadillac

In the Cadillac, officers found links to a separate auto theft reported a day earlier.

Pixabay

In the Cadillac, officers found links to a separate auto theft reported a day earlier.

Woodbury police are shining the spotlight on two auto theft incidents from over the weekend, with two 13-year-old boys now in custody.

The Woodbury Public Safety Department said the first incident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday in the Seasons neighborhood. A resident was unloading their Kia in the driveway when a young male approached "calmly" and hopped in the vehicle, driving off with the key fob inside. The resident held on to the door, trying to get the teen to stop, but eventually let go as the driver sped off. The Kia was later found in St. Paul via GPS.

The next day, Woodbury officers — returning to the city after a motor vehicle-related apprehension in St. Paul — saw two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 94 near Interstate 494, the department said in its release. They went after one, a Cadillac SRX that had been stolen from White Bear Township, but eventually stopped the pursuit due to the Cadillac driver's "dangerous" driving, police said. 

However, the vehicle abruptly failed. Three individuals got out and tried to flee on foot, but officers from Woodbury, Oakdale and the State Patrol caught two of them, the department said. Both of the people arrested are 13 years old. One has previous vehicle thefts on their record. Because of the suspects' age, they cannot share more, the release said.

Inside the Cadillac, officers also found a Kia key fob and garage door openers — both from the Woodbury auto theft in the Seasons neighborhood the day prior.

Woodbury Public Safety credited quick 911 calls by victims and witnesses, undercover officers, patrol officers and agency cooperation for the arrests. 

"We will continue with special enforcement and undercover details to recover vehicles and apprehend suspects, and we ask that the community be mindful of limiting opportunities for the suspects," the department said, calling the recent spate of auto thefts "crimes of opportunity." 

The department included some tips for limiting auto theft opportunities:

  • Keep keys out of unattended vehicles
  • Don’t leave vehicles running unattended
  • Vehicles with proximity fobs can still be stolen if the vehicle is running, regardless of where the fob is
  • Be aware of your surroundings when entering or exiting a vehicle, or while in a parking lot 
  • While in the car, keep your eyes up and the doors locked

Next Up

police lights
MN News

Police arrest two 13-year-olds after pursuit of stolen Cadillac

In the Cadillac, officers found links to a separate auto theft reported a day earlier.

Screen Shot 2022-01-11 at 6.19.36 AM
MN News

Man fatally shot in St. Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood

It's the second homicide of 2022 in St. Paul.

Doug Pederson
MN Vikings

5 names floating around in the NFL head coaching market

Who will the Vikings hire to replace Mike Zimmer?

distance learning
MN News

Osseo district moves to distance learning; 'extremely high number' of absences

Some schools are down 25% of their staff due to illnesses.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Mike Zimmer offers statement after being fired by Vikings

Zimmer was fired on Monday after eight seasons with the Vikings.

2006 Chevrolet Suburban
WI News

Footprints near stuck SUV lead deputies to body of missing WI man

The 30-year-old had disappeared nearly a week ago.

Eric Kendricks
MN Vikings

Vikings' Kendricks says 'fear-based' approach not the way to go

The linebacker spoke to the media Monday after Mike Zimmer's firing.

tony webster light rail green line flickr
MN News

Man charged in light rail knife attack and police squad arson

The separate incidents happened days apart, with the suspect now charged in both cases.

covid test 5
MN Coronavirus

Biden Admin: Home COVID tests will soon be covered by insurance

The tests will be free with insurance starting Saturday.

chaska 3
MN Property

Historic home in downtown Chaska on the market for $430,000

The property is zoned commercial and residential.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings owner on Cousins situation: 'It's not a simple answer on all this'

The high-profile quarterback has a $45 million cap hit next season.

duluth fire 2
MN News

Duluth firefighters battling blaze at former Seaway Hotel

Wind chills were 35 below zero Monday morning.

Related

police lights
MN News

Seven juveniles arrested in connection with stolen vehicles in Woodbury

Woodbury authorities have issued a warning following a spate of auto thefts.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Thief steals car with 7-year-old boy inside; man arrested in Minneapolis

The boy wasn't hurt.

Gully Boys van stolen Twitter pic 1
MN Music and Radio

Mpls. band Gully Boys' van stolen, with all their gear inside

They're asking Twin Cities residents to be on the lookout for the silver van.

lola missing dog
MN News

1 dog still missing after woman's vehicle was stolen in Minneapolis

The woman was dropping her daughter off at daycare when someone stole her car with her two dogs inside.

MN News

Chicago police arrest 13-year-old for shooting near St. Cloud State University

The victim, a 15-year-old, was shot in the leg late Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2021-02-01 at 9.00.29 AM
MN News

Dog stolen from Woodbury found tied to vehicle in St. Paul

The dog was in a black Lexus SUV that was stolen from a Walgreen's parking lot.

ambulance, crash
MN News

Families ID 19-year-olds killed in crash after police pursuit in west metro

Police say officers pursued the fleeing driver from Eden Prairie to Minnetonka.

police tape
MN News

Austin police say teens beat 75-year-old man in his home, left him to die

His body was found the next day by the people who delivered his meals.