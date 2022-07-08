Police arrest two suspects in Rochester drive-by shooting

Two Rochester residents have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in the city's northwest side in early June.

On Friday, the Rochester Police Department announced it had arrested a 30-year-old man at a home in the 400 block of 31st Street Northwest for second-degree assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, witness tampering, and false imprisonment.

Officers also arrested a 37-year-old man at a home in the 1900 block of Spruce Meadows Drive Southwest on pending charges of second-degree assault, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful gun possession.

The drive-by shooting on June 3 happened at around 8:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Center St. Northwest, according to the Post Bulletin. No victims were identified, but an estimated 9-20 shots were fired and nearly struck homes in the area.

Rochester police said four guns were uncovered during search warrants that proceeded the recent arrests.

Fentanyl and methamphetamine were also found, police said, and a 48-year-old woman was additionally taken into custody on drug charges.