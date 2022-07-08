Skip to main content
Police arrest two suspects in Rochester drive-by shooting

Police arrest two suspects in Rochester drive-by shooting

Two Rochester men have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Rochester Police Department, Facebook

Two Rochester men have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Two Rochester residents have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in the city's northwest side in early June. 

On Friday, the Rochester Police Department announced it had arrested a 30-year-old man at a home in the 400 block of 31st Street Northwest for second-degree assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, witness tampering, and false imprisonment. 

Officers also arrested a 37-year-old man at a home in the 1900 block of Spruce Meadows Drive Southwest on pending charges of second-degree assault, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful gun possession. 

The drive-by shooting on June 3 happened at around 8:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Center St. Northwest, according to the Post Bulletin. No victims were identified, but an estimated 9-20 shots were fired and nearly struck homes in the area. 

Rochester police said four guns were uncovered during search warrants that proceeded the recent arrests. 

Fentanyl and methamphetamine were also found, police said, and a 48-year-old woman was additionally taken into custody on drug charges. 

Next Up

rochester police department
MN News

Police arrest two suspects in Rochester drive-by shooting

Two Rochester men have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

image
MN News

Arrests after more than 230 shots fired in two Brooklyn Center incidents

One suspect arrested this week told police he'd fired shots with his family on Fourth of July.

Blue Line light rail Metro Transit
MN Travel

Blue Line to shut down for 5 weeks between MSP and Mall of America

Metro Transit is calling it the "largest construction project" ever in the line's history.

Emmanuel Chieh
MN News

Body found in river near Fargo identified

According to the man's Facebook page, he leaves behind a young daughter.

MPR
MN Music and Radio

MPR News union: Cancelation of 'In the Dark' podcast is 'shortsighted'

"We need this reporting," the union said.

Ambulance Hennepin Healthcare
MN News

Baby dies after crash that left 11 others injured

The crash happened last week near North Branch Township.

image
MN Property

Gallery: Peninsula home in Brainerd Lakes on market for only 2nd time in 100 years

The secluded property offers 1,400 feet of private lake frontage.

Payton Lee Wood
MN News

Charges: St. Paul man fatally shot wrong man after another pulled knife

Payton Lee Wood, 22, said he was trying to shoot a man who had a knife but shot someone else.

The Unofficial in St. Anthony
MN News

Owner abruptly closes St. Anthony bar, fires staff via email

Employees claim the owner was abusive towards his staff.

Pepper the Robot
MN Health

Robots are now helping nursing home residents in Minnesota

This marks the first time robot deployment focuses on augment care for residents in nursing homes in the United States.

image
MN Business

Feds accuse Twin Cities men of Medtronic insider trading conspiracy

A former Medtronic consultant is accused of providing an illegal tip on a pending acquisition deal.

Cell phone
MN News

Man shows up unannounced at Big Lake home after talking with girl, 11, on Snapchat

The girl, who said she was 17, had not told the man where she lived.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-08-12 at 8.26.51 AM
MN News

Man arrested for attempted murder in Duluth drive-by shooting

The shooting took place near the intersection of 15th Avenue East and Superior Street.

Bobby Leroy Woody
MN News

Charges: 'Long-standing feud' leads to deadly drive-by shooting in St. Paul

A second person believed to have been in the SUV has not been arrested.

rochester police department
MN News

Rochester police investigating attempted abduction of 11-year-old

The incident involved an 11-year-old girl Wednesday night.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Shooting reported Saturday morning outside Rochester motel

The shooting occurred at 2:12 a.m. outside a Motel 6.

Olando D. Franklin Jr.
MN News

Accused gunman in St. Paul drive-by killing arrested in Arkansas

21-year-old Anthony Boelter was shot dead the night of April 25.

Screen Shot 2022-06-06 at 3.14.05 PM
MN News

Rochester PD seek help ID'ing knife-wielding robber at Casey's General Store

Police released photos of the suspect Monday.

police lights
MN News

Police investigating drive-by shooting in Woodbury

The shots were fired from a "black BMW type car.”

281699116_10226502238438986_800951410789352812_n
MN News

Victims of daytime drive-by shooting in Robbinsdale identified

The two men died after a hail of bullets struck a vehicle.