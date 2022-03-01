Police ask for public's help identifying Duluth bank robbery suspect

Police in Duluth are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of robbing the National Bank of Commerce on Monday afternoon.

The Duluth Police Department says officers responded to the bank on West Superior Street at 3:30 p.m. on Monday. Employees said a man demanded money from them, and he took an undisclosed amount of cash and walked out.

The man did not show any weapons and no one was injured.

Now, police are hoping the public can help identify the man, who is described as being 5-foot-9 and may have a limp. He was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, blue jeans, a white hat, black tennis shoes, sunglasses, dark-colored gloves and a camo mask.

If you have any information on who this person is, Duluth PD asks that you call 911 and reference case number 22027483. You can also submit a tip online anonymously by texting DPDTIP and the tip to 847411 and referencing the case number.