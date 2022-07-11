Skip to main content
Police at scene of shootout in Apple Valley; one confirmed dead

Police at scene of shootout in Apple Valley; one confirmed dead

The shooting was reported at 6:23 p.m. Sunday.

Apple Valley PD

The shooting was reported at 6:23 p.m. Sunday.

Police are at the scene of an apparent shootout in the Twin Cities suburb of Apple Valley that has left one person dead.

The Apple Valley Police Department says it was called to the 900 block of Oriole Drive at 6:23 p.m. on a report of "multiple people with weapons shooting at each other."

When officers arrived, they found one person dead outside a house, and another suffering from gunshot wounds who was taken to a hospital.

A vehicle is reported to have fled the scene prior to officers getting there.

"Our department is in the very early stages of this investigation and will work with our law enforcement partners to provide more information as it becomes available," Apple Valley PD said, adding that people should avoid the area while investigators are at the scene.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2020-11-12 at 3.05.11 PM
MN News

Police at scene of shootout in Apple Valley; one confirmed dead

The shooting was reported at 6:23 p.m. Sunday.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man dead after shooting in Minneapolis' Phillips neighborhood

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man arrested over hotel assault, stealing two vehicles to flee police

The assault happened at the Lakes Area Inn Hotel in Starbuck.

Screen Shot 2022-07-09 at 10.36.02 AM
MN News

Anoka man charged with murder of infant daughter in 2009

Benjamin Alexander Russell, 37, recently admitted he was responsible for his daughter's death.

storm
MN Weather

Severe storms in MN Sunday evening? It depends on this morning

If storms dissipate on Sunday morning, the chances are greater for severe weather later.

Screen Shot 2022-07-09 at 9.43.05 AM
MN News

Dinkytown restaurant to close 'until further notice' after bullet smashes window

The shooting broke one of Burrito Loco's windows and damaged two nearby apartments.

Reader-submitted video taken of people throwing fireworks at people and cars on July 4, 2022.
MN News

Councilor's apology for singling out Somali youth over Fourth of July incidents

Ward 3 councilor Michael Rainville has made several appearances this week condemning the events of July 4th.

34628864351_cac36d6b69_k
MN Music and Radio

Shawn Mendes suspends tour night before St. Paul date

Citing his mental health, Mendes will postpone three weeks of his tour.

ambulance
MN News

Woman hits man with SUV during domestic dispute, killing him

Police say the incident happened just south of downtown Minneapolis early Saturday.

Indeed Brewing's THC seltzer
MN Food & Drink

Surprise legalization prompts MN breweries to launch THC seltzers

It comes after Minnesota laws surrounding THC products loosened.

rochester police department
MN News

Police arrest two suspects in Rochester drive-by shooting

Two Rochester men have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

image
MN News

Arrests after more than 230 shots fired in two Brooklyn Center incidents

One suspect arrested this week told police he'd fired shots with his family on Fourth of July.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-11-12 at 3.05.11 PM
MN News

Police investigating after body recovered in Apple Valley pond

The body was found in a pond near Galaxie Park in Apple Valley.

Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 4.58.41 PM
MN News

Authorities ID man whose body was found in Apple Valley pond

The discovery was made Friday lunchtime.

Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 7.07.37 AM
MN News

Shootout at downtown St. Paul bar leaves one dead, 14 injured

Police say the woman who died was 20 years old.

MN News

Three found shot dead at home in Apple Valley

Police were called to the house just after noon.

Screen Shot 2020-02-24 at 5.44.46 AM
MN News

Three deaths at Apple Valley home followed act of 'family violence'

Police believe the weekend shootings to be a murder-suicide.

Firework mortar
MN News

Man found dead in Apple Valley back yard likely killed by firework

Police have described the death as a 'tragic accident.'

Screen Shot 2019-07-07 at 7.26.28 AM
MN News

One dead in possibly 'traffic related' shooting in Warehouse District

The shooting was reported early Sunday morning.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

2 dead, 1 injured in Apple Valley apartment shooting

Circumstances that led to the shooting are unclear at this point.