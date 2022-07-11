Police at scene of shootout in Apple Valley; one confirmed dead

Police are at the scene of an apparent shootout in the Twin Cities suburb of Apple Valley that has left one person dead.

The Apple Valley Police Department says it was called to the 900 block of Oriole Drive at 6:23 p.m. on a report of "multiple people with weapons shooting at each other."

When officers arrived, they found one person dead outside a house, and another suffering from gunshot wounds who was taken to a hospital.

A vehicle is reported to have fled the scene prior to officers getting there.

"Our department is in the very early stages of this investigation and will work with our law enforcement partners to provide more information as it becomes available," Apple Valley PD said, adding that people should avoid the area while investigators are at the scene.