Police: Ax-wielding robbery suspect fatally shot by cop in Rochester

A robbery suspect who allegedly charged at police with an ax was fatally shot by an officer in Rochester overnight.

According to Rochester Police Department, the person who was fatally shot is believed to have been involved in a robbery around 11 p.m. at a business on the 2000 block of Broadway Ave. S., with the department describing him as a white male who broke into the business with an ax, stole money and fled in a van.

Police spotted the van at 12:44 a.m. Saturday and pulled the driver over on Hwy. 63 just south of the Hwy. 52 overpass, at which point "the suspect got out of the vehicle with an ax and charged toward the officer."

The officer shot the suspect, who died from his injuries despite attempts to save his life, Rochester PD said.

The officer who shot the suspect has been with Rochester PD a little over a year, having worked at a different agency previously.

No further information about the officer or suspect have been released.

The Minnesota BCA is investigating.