Skip to main content
Police: Boy run over by school bus driver in Brooklyn Park recovering from 'severe internal injuries'

Police: Boy run over by school bus driver in Brooklyn Park recovering from 'severe internal injuries'

The incident remains under investigation.

Unsplash

The incident remains under investigation.

A 6-year-old boy who suffered critical injuries after the driver of a school bus ran him over in Brooklyn Park last week is expected to survive, according to police. 

Brooklyn Park Police Inspector Elliot Faust said the boy sustained several severe internal injuries, including multiple fractures in his pelvis. 

The incident, which remains under investigation, took place during a drop-off near the Edinburgh Golf Course around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. 

Police said the bus driver left the scene, but was later located by officers and claimed he was unaware he'd struck the child. Other children were on the bus at the time of the incident. 

"We are investigating some information about whether the child was trying to pick something up, or possibly going back to the bus for a backpack that he may have forgotten," Faust told Bring Me The News on Tuesday. 

Investigators have not found any video footage of the incident. 

Next Up

unsplash school bus
MN News

Police: Boy run over by school bus recovering from 'severe internal injuries'

The incident remains under investigation.

KwonFloodFOX9
TV, Movies and The Arts

FOX 9 promotes Hannah Flood to anchor, adds new reporter

Hannah Flood will co-anchor mornings while Se Kwon joins the team.

Carjacking pursuit in Little Canada
MN News

Watch: Suspects drive wrong-way on I-35E, before carjacking separate vehicles

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said the suspects are still at large.

RestaurantFireSTP
MN News

St. Paul restaurant damaged in Sunday night fire

The fire department said the fire is considered to be "accidental."

Lake Superior.
MN News

MPCA: Minnesota's emissions fell by 23% between 2005 and 2020

Clean energy investments have driven the decline.

Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 2.51.16 PM
MN Lifestyle

Community steps up for dog found shot in Douglas County

The dog faces a long road to recovery.

restaurant-690975_1280
MN Food & Drink

Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in the US 2023 list contains zero from Minnesota

Bummer.

Dave Durenberger
MN News

Former U.S. Senator for Minnesota Dave Durenberger dies at 88

Durenberger served two terms before his disgraceful exit in the mid-1990s.

Screen Shot 2023-01-31 at 10.17.33 AM
MN Food & Drink

Two new breweries join Minneapolis, St. Paul downtowns

There are new spots in North Loop and Lowertown.

driver's license
MN News

'Driver's Licenses For All' bill passes Minnesota House, heads to Senate

It would allow Minnesotans to obtain it without needing proof of legal presence in the U.S.

court room
MN News

Charges: Food-deprived child was tortured, abused by foster caregivers

The charges consist of child torture and neglect.

LawlessCocktailRoomIGLawless
Bars and Restaurants

Lawless Distilling in south Minneapolis abruptly closes its doors

The company stated "the wear and tear of the pandemic has taken its toll."

Related

police tape, crime scene
MN News

2 shootings in Brooklyn Park under investigation

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Suspect in custody after shootout with Brooklyn Park police

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

MN News

Police looking for school bus involved in fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn Park

The driver didn't stop at the scene.

police lights
MN News

Police investigating attempted child kidnapping at school bus stop

The incident occurred Wednesday morning at Brookdale Drive and Kyle Avenue North.

MN News

School bus driver arrested in fatal pedestrian crash in Brooklyn Park

A female victim was fatally struck Monday morning.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

3 injured when drug deal turns into armed robbery in Brooklyn Park

The incident occurred at Oak Grove Park early Sunday morning.

ATV, all-terrain vehicle
MN News

Driver killed in ATV crash in Brooklyn Park

The crash occurred in Monroe Park Friday night.

MN News

Bicyclist killed in school bus crash identified as Plymouth man

The 31-year-old was hit by a school bus early Wednesday morning.