Police: Boy run over by school bus recovering from 'severe internal injuries'

A 6-year-old boy who suffered critical injuries after the driver of a school bus ran him over in Brooklyn Park last week is expected to survive, according to police.

Brooklyn Park Police Inspector Elliot Faust said the boy sustained several severe internal injuries, including multiple fractures in his pelvis.

The incident, which remains under investigation, took place during a drop-off near the Edinburgh Golf Course around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Police said the bus driver left the scene, but was later located by officers and claimed he was unaware he'd struck the child. Other children were on the bus at the time of the incident.

"We are investigating some information about whether the child was trying to pick something up, or possibly going back to the bus for a backpack that he may have forgotten," Faust told Bring Me The News on Tuesday.

Investigators have not found any video footage of the incident.