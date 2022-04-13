Police: Burglar smashes stolen car into gas station store

A burglar who stole a car then used it to smash into the front of a gas station store in Pierz, Minnesota.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says that the incident happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, when a vehicle was driven into Red's Auto and Bait shop on Pierz's Main Street, causing extensive damage.

It has subsequently been reported by WCCO that the man responsible, a 27-year-old from Brainerd, had initially tried to break into the store using a rock before using the vehicle. It's not clear if he took anything from inside the store.

The suspect fled the scene southbound on Hwy. 25, eventually crashing in Benton County.

It emerged later that the vehicle had itself been stolen out of Crow Wing County.

The man is awaiting charges for 3rd-degree burglary and damage to property.