Police called to fight involving 2 Blaine High School students

Police were called to Blaine High School Thursday following a fight in a hallway between two students that was witnessed by "many" others.

A letter to parents stated the two students left school with "adult supervision." No weapons were used and no injuries were reported, according to the Blaine Police Department.

According to the email provided by Blaine Police Capt. Mark Boerboom, the fight happened during passing time and was resolved by staff members and the liaison officer in the building by the time police officers arrived.

The rest of the school day passed without incident, but a message was sent to families because so many students observed the fight, and it prompted a police response.

"Although this situation included a relatively small number of students, it was witnessed by many students in the hallway and the police presence outside the school was witnessed by caring community members," a message to families stated.

The students involved could face consequences, according to the school.