Police: Catalytic converter thief strikes again, gets 11th DWI

He was arrested in Hopkins this week for the second time.

Hopkins Police, Facebook

A suspect arrested this past summer for both catalytic converter theft and drunk driving has been arrested once again — for the same combination of crimes, in the same town.

That's according to the Hopkins Police Department, which announced the arrest on its Facebook page Saturday morning:

Per the police, the suspect was one of two people who were "caught stealing a catalytic converter" on July 2. According to a Facebook post made at the time of that arrest, the driver of the vehicle used in the crime was also charged with his 10th DWI.

Now, that same suspect is facing their 11th DWI "pending blood draw results," Saturday's update says.

No further details were given, and the suspect's legal status at the time of the arrest this weekend is not clear. BringMeTheNews has reached out to the Hopkins PD for comment.

This comes amid a nationwide increase in catalytic converter thefts. A report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) says the crime has been on the rise since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

"As the value of the precious metals contained within the catalytic converters continues to increase, so do the number of thefts of these devices," David Glawe, president and CEO of NICB, said in a statement. "There is a clear connection between times of crisis, limited resources, and disruption of the supply chain that drives investors towards these precious metals.”

In an effort to curtail the crime in Minnesota, state legislators have introduced a few different bills, including legislation that would restrict the sale of catalytic converters and ban cash sales of the devices, MPR News says.

In Minneapolis, there were 1,474 reported catalytic converter thefts in 2020, up from 207 in 2019, the Pioneer Press reported this past March.