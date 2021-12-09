Police chase in Twin Cities ends with 2 teens dead, SUV split in half

Two teenagers were killed after police said they crashed a stolen vehicle in Minneapolis. Three others were seriously hurt.

It all started when a Mercedes SUV was reported stolen in the area of 12th Street and Fremont Avenue in Minneapolis around 6 p.m. Wednesday, reports said.

Police in Robbinsdale spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it near County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue North around 2 a.m. Thursday but the suspects fled, leading police on a high-speed chase.

The chase continued into Minneapolis, where the driver crashed at the intersection of Hayes Street Northeast and Northeast Lowry Avenue, Minneapolis police told Bring Me The News.

One of the victims died at the scene and four others were taken to the hospital, where a second teenager died. The other three were seriously injured, according to reports.

"Carjackings have been on the rise, I think everyone knows that, even in the western suburbs we’ve had an increase in carjackings, violent carjackings," Captain John Kaczmarek with Robbinsdale Police Department told KARE 11. "Obviously we attempt to stop those individuals from performing those."

Bring Me The News has reached out to the Robbinsdale Police Department for more information.