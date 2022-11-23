Skip to main content
Police: 'Cold-blooded killer' at-large in Bloomington restaurant shooting

The investigation at the scene is ongoing.

Authorities at the scene of a shooting in Bloomington, Minn. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News.

One person is dead and another is injured after a man opened fire inside a Bloomington restaurant Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. 

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. at the Co Tu Oriental Cuisine restaurant, previously known as Oriental Jade, at 8907 Penn Avenue South. 

During a 5 p.m. press conference, Hodges said the shooter has not been identified and remains at-large. 

One customer, a 49-year-old man, was killed in the shooting and one employee, a 29-year-old man, sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his leg and buttocks, according to Hodges. The man who died was shot multiple times, Hodges said. 

"The person that did this today is nothing but a cold-blooded killer," Hodges said. 

The suspect reportedly entered the restaurant wearing a maroon hoodie and purple surgical gloves, according to Hodges. 

Police said the suspect brandished a weapon and was pushed out of the restaurant twice by patrons before opening fire upon his third entry and fleeing. 

"Cold-blooded killer and we've got to get him off the streets," Hodges said. "Period." 

Hodges said police are working to provide the public with a description of the suspect, but said the man is believed to be about 5'8" or 5'9". 

