Police: 'Cold-blooded killer' at-large in Bloomington restaurant shooting

One person is dead and another is injured after a man opened fire inside a Bloomington restaurant Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. at the Co Tu Oriental Cuisine restaurant, previously known as Oriental Jade, at 8907 Penn Avenue South.

During a 5 p.m. press conference, Hodges said the shooter has not been identified and remains at-large.

One customer, a 49-year-old man, was killed in the shooting and one employee, a 29-year-old man, sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his leg and buttocks, according to Hodges. The man who died was shot multiple times, Hodges said.

"The person that did this today is nothing but a cold-blooded killer," Hodges said.

The suspect reportedly entered the restaurant wearing a maroon hoodie and purple surgical gloves, according to Hodges.

Police said the suspect brandished a weapon and was pushed out of the restaurant twice by patrons before opening fire upon his third entry and fleeing.

"Cold-blooded killer and we've got to get him off the streets," Hodges said. "Period."

Hodges said police are working to provide the public with a description of the suspect, but said the man is believed to be about 5'8" or 5'9".